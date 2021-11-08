The Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) continues to search for missing person, Melvin “Rod” Jacobson, who is an elderly man with dementia.
Since the time he was reported missing Sunday evening, PPD has been actively searching the area and partnered with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office drone team to help locate Jacobson.
Jacobson is 90 years old and hasn’t been seen since he left his house on Greenwood Road at 6 p.m. He’s 5 foot 9 inches with a thin build and was last seen traveling on foot, wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, beige pants and grey baseball cap. While Jacobson has dementia, he should respond to his name, Rod.
The PPD is asking the community to keep an eye out. If anyone sees Jacobson or has any information about this case, please call 925-931-5100.