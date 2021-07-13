After intensive searching, the Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) and its allied agencies decided to scale back the search for missing runner, Philip Kreycik (37).
"We're entering a different stage of the search effort right now," said PPD Investigations Lt. Erik Silacci. "We're not ending it. We're just going to scale back and try to get a little more focused. It's day four, so the search and rescue folks out there are getting pretty worn out. They're mostly volunteers, so we need to reassess ... for tomorrow."
In the past four days, more than a dozen agencies and approximately a hundred volunteers searched for Kreycik, who was last seen on Saturday, July 10, around 10:45 a.m. near Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park.
In an organized and systematic approach, search and rescue teams were deployed on the ground and in the air, using a range of resources such as K-9s, e-bikes, drones and thermal technology. Even with the rough terrain and hazards such as poison oak and rattlesnakes, teams worked around the clock within a 50-square-mile area.
Prior to adopting a limited objective search, today’s coverage expanded 100 meters outside of Kreycik’s intended route and less accessible areas. Through exhaustive search efforts, no significant clues were collected, and it is believed that Kreycik is either incapacitated or not in the general area. This remains a missing person investigation.
“This was not an easy decision to make, and our focus is to continue supporting the Kreycik family,” said Silacci, “We thank all of the search and rescue crews as well as the hundreds of volunteers who rallied together and remain committed to locating Philip.”
Silacci further reported that while the park district does not have cameras near the parking area, officials will be asking nearby residents for security footage and will also evaluate wildlife cameras located throughout the terrain.
The PPD credits its partners for their comprehensive search and rescue efforts, including Alameda County Sheriff’s Office, East Bay Regional Park District, Marin County, Contra Costa County Sheriff, Cal-ESAR, Napa County Sheriff’s Office, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara County Sheriff, Placer County Sheriff, Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Bay Area Mountain Rescue, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, and Community Emergency Response Team.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the PPD at 925-931-5100.