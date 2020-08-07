Pleasanton Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit detectives conducted a patrol check and observed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Tri-Valley Inn and Suites on Santa Rita Road, Aug. 6, at 12:51 p.m.
Detectives contacted two adults near the vehicle who were on active probation and reside in Livermore. During the investigation, officers determined the vehicle was stolen out of Oakland. They conducted a search and recovered a handgun, high-capacity magazines, body armor and drugs. Both suspects were arrested.