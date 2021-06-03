The Pleasanton Police Department has hired a new officer and support services manager.
Eric Mossi, a graduate of Rancho Cotate High School in Rohnert, California, and a former U.S. Marine, has joined the department as a sworn police officer.
He also graduated from the Alameda County Regional Training Center, where he earned awards for Top Performance and Outstanding Overall Achievement.
Megan Wilske has been named support services manager for the department.
She previously worked 22 years for San Leandro Police Department, starting as a dispatcher and working her way up to acting police business manager.
A Bay Area native, Wilske earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from California State University, East Bay.