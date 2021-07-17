The Pleasanton Police Department will celebrate National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, from 5-9 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
National Night Out is designed to strengthen relationships between the police and the community they serve. Neighborhood groups that schedule block parties or other activities between 5-9 p.m. can register to receive visits from police, Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department, and city or state officials.
The first National Night Out in Pleasanton 20 years ago was celebrated with four block parties. In recent years, that has grown to more than 40 neighborhood events.
To register an event, go to http://www.cityofpleasantonca.gov/gov/depts/police/permits/eventapp.asp
For more information, email crimeprevention@cityofpleasantonca.gov or call 925-931-5100.