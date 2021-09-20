Pleasanton Police Department (PPD) officers discovered one adult male and one adult female deceased inside a vehicle after reporting to the area of Pimlico Drive near the I-580 sound wall, Saturday, Sept. 18.
Based on the condition of the bodies, the PPD stated that it appeared they had been there for over a week. The Alameda County Coroner responded and recovered both bodies.
“At this time, we do not believe foul play was involved, however the investigation is ongoing and we are not ruling anything out,” wrote the PPD in a press release.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.