The Pleasanton Police Department this week announced the hiring of a new dispatcher and a records clerk.
Sydney Ruegsegger joins the department as a dispatcher after three years in the same capacity with the Oakland Police Department.
Ruegsegger, who grew up in Pleasanton and graduated from Amador High School, began her law-enforcement career in 2014 as a cadet with the Oakland police.
Dori Tafoya joins the Pleasanton after seven years records specialist and community service officer with the Foster City Police Department.
She also worked as a records clerk the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department and as a correctional officer for the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department.
Tafoya is a graduate of Westmont High School in Campbell, California.