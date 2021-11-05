One female was pronounced deceased following a collision with a light pole at the West Las Positas Boulevard and Hopyard Road intersection in Pleasanton Thursday night.
On Nov. 4, the Pleasanton Police Department received reports of the accident at 10:31 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a silver Toyota Avalon on its driver’s side. A light pole impacted the roof of the vehicle, causing major damage, crushing the roof into the passenger compartment. A single female occupant was discovered in the vehicle and was immediately pronounced deceased at the scene.
It appears the vehicle was traveling westbound on West Las Positas Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Where the road bends, the vehicle struck the curb of the center median and flipped on its side, colliding with the light pole. There was one witness to the collision who stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The identity of the driver is not being released at this time. It has not been determined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information related to the collision is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department Traffic Unit at 925-931-5100.