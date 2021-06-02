A group of Pleasanton residents joined veterans from American Legion Post 237 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6298 to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Also joining the veterans were members of the Pleasanton Police Department. The ceremony consisted of lowering the flag, a three-round volley, raising the flag, reciting the pledge of allegiance, reading all 28 names of Pleasanton veterans who lost their lives in war, and taps. (Photos by Fenton Kramer)
featured
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Bankhead to Reopen
- Holocaust Center Hosts Youth Contest
- Another PG&E Attempt to Put Profit Over Environment
- Ag Committee Pushes Ahead With Solar Policy
- Pleasanton Remembers Fallen on Memorial Day
- Local Veteran Honored for Service
- Climate Critic Calls Fossil Fuels "Too Important"
- Pleasanton PD to Form Local Advisory Board