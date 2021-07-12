Richard Flanders, a member of Pleasanton North Rotary, was inducted July 1 to a one-year term as governor of Rotary District 5170, which covers 61 clubs and more than 4,000 members in Alameda, Santa Clara, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.
An attorney in private practice, Flanders has been a member of Rotary International since 1995. He is a past president of the Rotary Club of San Ramon Valley and joined the Pleasanton North Rotary in 2003.
Flanders has received a Rotary Foundation Citation for Meritorious Service Award, the Karl Stucki Award for his commitment to Rotary ideals, and the Neal J. Hoffman Award for exemplary leadership. In 2018, he received the Richard D. King Award, in part, for organizing a testimonial dinner honoring King, a Niles-Fremont resident and past president of Rotary International, which raised more than $365,000 for the Rotary Foundation Peace and Conflict Prevention Program.
As a member of the Alameda County Bar Association, Flanders also volunteers as a settlement officer with the Alameda County Superior Court to assist self-represented litigants at hearings.