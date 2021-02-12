The Pleasanton Unified School District has received a clean audit reports for fiscal 2019-2020 and its use of Measure 11 funds.
The audit reports, conducted by Cossolias, Wilson, Dominguez, and Leavitt, were presented during the district’s Jan. 28 board meeting.
“I’m very pleased to report that for the 2019-20 year we are able to render the highest quality opinion that an audit firm can render,” CWDL partner Ben Leavitt said during the meeting.
This is the third straight year PUSD received clean Measure 11 financial and performance audits showing that the district used Measure 11 funds only for school facility projects approved by Pleasanton voters.
PUSD spent $14.5 million on Measure 11 projects in 2019-20 for capital projects and school upgrades including the modernization of Lydiksen Elementary and new science classroom buildings at Foothill and Amador Valley High Schools.