To provide relief and respite from the heat, a Pleasanton Cooling Center will be open Aug. 17 and 18, from noon to 7 p.m., at the Pleasanton Senior Center, 5353 Sunol Blvd.
Cooling Center Safety Protocols:
▪️ Face coverings worn properly, and social distancing will be required at all times;
▪️ Capacity is limited to 24 visitors at a time in compliance with the Alameda County Offices Public Health Department Order;
▪️ Bottled water and access to charging outlets will be available;
▪️ Please DO NOT go to the cooling center if you are sick, have a fever, been exposed to or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19;
▪️ All visitors will be asked a series of health screening questions and have their temperature checked before entering the cooling center;
▪️ No pets allowed due to safety reasons;
On Aug. 18, Pleasanton Paratransit Services will be available to provide rides to and from the cooling center for qualified riders. For assistance, call 925-931-5376.
With the continued heat advisory, remember to hydrate and limit outdoor activity, especially during midday when the weather is the hottest.