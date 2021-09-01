On Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6:37 p.m., the Pleasanton Police Department and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department responded to a collision at the intersection of Santa Rita Road and Rosewood Drive.
A 13-year-old bicyclist traveling northbound on Santa Rita Road was struck by a vehicle turning southbound onto Santa Rita Road from Rosewood Drive. The bicyclist sustained major injuries and received immediate medical attention. He was transported to the hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with the teenager and his family at this time.
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the collision. The identities of the involved parties are not being released at this time.
The Pleasanton Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the collision. If you have any information regarding the collision, please contact the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.