Arya Cyril and Esha Cyril, 16-year-old twin sisters from Pleasanton, brought home a combined six medals from the USA Racquetball 2021 National Junior Championships held this month in Des Moines, Iowa.
Arya, playing with Nikhil Prasad from Washington High School in Fremont, California, took the gold medal in 16-and-under mixed doubles, along with a gold in the Division A girls 16-and-under singles. She and her sister, Esha, also took the silver medal in the girls 16-years-old doubles.
In addition to her silver medal in girls’ doubles, Esha also took silver in the girls 16-and-under singles division won by her sister, and captured a bronze in 16-and under mixed doubles, playing with Gatlin Sutherland, from Great Falls High School in Montana, according to the USA Racquetball.
Medals were awarded to the top four finishers in each division.
The Cyril twins, seniors-to-be at the Quarry Lane School in Dublin this fall, have been have been playing racquetball since they were 11. They currently train under Pablo Fajre, founder of the professional World Racquetball Tour, at the Bay Club in Pleasanton.
Earlier this year, they also received a Real Racquetball Champions Award from USA Racquetball, the national governing body for amateur racquetball, for creating a GoFundMe page for a Giving Tuesday campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic that raised $6,000 for the organization.