Kay Dorp, a budget analyst, has been named Classified Employee of the Year by the Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD).
“Kay is truly one of PUSD’s unsung heroes,” said Donlon Elementary administrative secretary Adrienne Herz, one of several district employees who nominated Dorp. “Her job is not flashy, and it isn’t one of those that is out there for all to see. However, I assert that what Kay brings to the Fiscal Services office is critical to the functioning of not just her department, but the work that happens out at the school sites as well.”
Dorp has worked for the district for nearly 20 years.