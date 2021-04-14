PLEASANTON — The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) will celebrate Earth Day April 22 with an online version of 1 Small Act.
The campaign is designed to encourage the community to think of the small actions they can do in their everyday lives that will help the earth. Kelsey Perusse, who is in charge of nutrition for all district students, brought the observance to PUSD.
Perusse said that when she was in the Santa Clara School District, she shared with others her feelings about climate change. The issue had seemed overwhelming to her, but she decided to go to the store and came home with some garden tools. Perusse was rewarded with blooming plants and swarms of bees, which are important for honey reproduction, as well as the pollination of disappearing plant species. Perusse’s one small act offered a haven for bees that are often killed by farming pesticides.
PUSD students and their families are able to participate by submitting their small act virtually at http://bit.ly/Indy_Form. The goal is to have the list of small acts add up to 10,000 or more, continuing beyond Earth Day.
Also backing the challenge is Jill Buck, who originally started the Go Green Initiative at a Pleasanton school, before it grew into a worldwide organization. Go Green stemmed from Buck’s desire to find a way to recycle office paper when she was in the military.
Perusse said the staff has shown excellent support, with PUSD Assistant Superintendent Ahmad Sheikholeslami bringing high enthusiasm for the project.