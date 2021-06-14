Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) honored its graduating students with an in-person graduation last week and singled out its highest achieving students.
AMADOR VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL
Valedictorian:
Jocelyn Zhu
At Amador Valley High School (AVHS), Jocelyn Zhu earned the title of valedictorian for her high academic achievements. The 18-year-old has lived in Pleasanton for seven years and said she enjoyed the wide variety of subjects and extracurriculars offered by the district.
“I've had a great experience,” Jocelyn said. “There's a wide variety of classes offered, and all the counselors and teachers have been very helpful in allowing me to take classes I'm interested in.”
Jocelyn’s parents were the force behind her desire to excel in school. Originally from China, they were able to immigrate to the United States because of their academic status and passed on their passion for education to their daughter. Their support and the support she received from teachers and administrators at AVHS helped her reach this point in her academic journey.
Jocelyn will attend MIT in Boston this fall to study computer science, and possibly the engineering field. She plans to use her first year to explore a range of subjects before declaring a major, but the influence of the Bay Area has drawn her in the direction of a career in one of the many STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields available here.
“As a female in STEM, I've often felt the effects of imposter syndrome, where I feel as if my accomplishments are based on luck or are undeserved, so it was nice to be acknowledged through this title,” Jocelyn said.
Salutatorian:
Rachel Zhang
Rachel Zhang, 17, was named salutatorian at AVHS, and her interest in a range of topics helped earn her that title. She viewed high school as an opportunity to discover her interests and took advanced courses in a variety of subjects.
“I just wanted to explore and find out what I want to do in preparation for college,” said Rachel. “Because I took all those challenging courses, I’ve become a more well-rounded student, and I think I’m no longer a student of the classroom. I’m a student of life and of the world.”
Rachel isn’t sure where her career path will lead, but for now she has committed to attending the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. She feels the school has robust programs in multiple subject areas and will give her a strong foundation.
“I think I might be interested in something in the legal field, maybe as a district attorney or maybe in criminal law or federal district courts,” she said. “I’m also interested in education. There are just so many interesting outlets to me.”
During her time in PUSD, Rachel participated in speech and debate. She served as an ambassador for the Wheelchair Foundation, working to raise awareness and funds to help people with limited mobility. In 2019, she traveled to Colombia to deliver wheelchairs to several recipients.
“I was able to meet with them and their families and hear their stories firsthand,” she said. “I felt the gravity of what I was doing in that moment, and I really enjoyed it.”
FOOTHILL HIGH SCHOOL
Valedictorian: Nick Jiang
Nick Jiang of Foothill High School (FHS) was named the 2021 valedictorian for his school.
“The title just fell on me,” he said. “Throughout high school, I did have a challenge-oriented mindset, especially junior year. I believed that was a year I should be challenged the most, which led me to take an AP course load.”
Nick was mostly interested in computer science and other STEM courses, but he also enjoyed English and the humanities. He said he was grateful to his teachers, who made classes both challenging and exciting.
“I really enjoyed my teachers, especially my English teacher,” he said. “Something specific about Foothill is their English department is very strong. As a freshman, I didn’t understand the importance of English, but to have a strong English class, that is fundamental to how you think, and I credit a lot of my mindset today to my English teachers and English classes.”
Nick has committed to attend UC Berkeley in the fall, where he plans to major in computer science and humanities. He hopes to pursue a career in research and development, ideally with his own startup company.
During his time at FHS, Nick participated in the Mathcounts team, Mock Trial program, and the school’s Model United Nations, where he served as the vice president of finance. He also began an after-school coding program and launched “Odyssay,” an online platform that stimulates speech therapy for people who stutter.
Salutatorian:
Kiran Suresh
As FHS’s salutatorian, Kiran Suresh also focused on advanced classes to challenge himself and hone his critical thinking skills. From STEM to English Literature, the 17-year-old said he is glad he took the time to explore a breadth of classes to advance his knowledge, but he enjoyed AP computer science the most.
“I liked delving into data and the real world, learning about what problems we can solve through data, things like that,” Kiran said.
Kiran spent the past two summers working on a research project to help people with aphasia.
He has combined his knowledge of machine learning and linguistics in this project and said he looks forward to being able to focus those interests in the future.
He has also committed to UC Berkeley, where he will continue his studies in computer science and linguistics. He is deeply grateful to the support he has received from his parents, teachers and the district to help him finish high school with an impressive list of achievements.
FHS principal Sebastian Bull congratulated Nick and Kiran for their success.
“This past year and a half of school has been extremely difficult on everyone and to be able to honor our valedictorian and salutatorian for their accomplishments is a great closure to the school year,” said Bull. “We are very lucky at Foothill High School to have remarkable students who work hard, and Nicholas and Kiran embody that spirit. They have worked hard to achieve this recognition, and it is exciting to see what they will accomplish as they both move onto UC Berkeley.”