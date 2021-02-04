The Pleasanton Unified School District (PUSD) hosted its second annual State of the District on Jan. 27 to look over the past year and thank its community sponsors.
The event was hosted in cooperation with the Pleasanton Partnerships in Education (PPIE) Foundation and live streamed through Zoom and YouTube. Included were an address by Superintendent David Haglund and remarks from Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown. The affair concluded with the presentation of the 2020 PPIE Pillars of Pleasanton awards to community partners.
“We were pleased to be able to take a moment to pause and celebrate the hard work of each member of our PUSD community over the last year,” Haglund said. “It really is about the 'us' in PUSD — every employee, parent, student and community member is part of our collective work and how we move forward to support our young people. We are living through history, and while we have had great obstacles to overcome, we have much to be proud of."
Steve McCoy Thompson, PPIE’s executive director, listed some highlights of the foundation’s work last year, including the funding of various initiatives throughout the district.
“We partner with PTA — we focus on funding staff, and they fund stuff,” Thompson said. “We get that money into the classroom, and we take parent donations and combine that with our great corporate partners, and we were able to reach $725,000 last year. With that, we funded a broad range of positions that make a real difference for our students.”
Thompson went on to discuss PPIE’s funding of grants, a robotics program, a business program taught by real career professionals to offer support and guidance, and a mock-interview program.
These programs were all made possible through community support. During his remarks, Haglund said he was inspired by the way the entire community supported its schools and the health and well-being of all its students.
“2020 has been a year of challenges, of conflict, and of change,” Haglund said. “Yet, I have never believed more in the shared mission and vision statements that guide our collective work. Our students will make a better world, and each and every one of them will grow to be a resourceful, resilient, responsible and engaged world citizen.”
Thompson also presented the Pillars of Pleasanton awards to highlight local businesses that support PUSD with funding, volunteerism, in-kind support and auction gifts, among other things.
Larry Damasar, a State Farm agent, attended the meeting to accept his Pillars award in the financial and professional category.
“Steve and his team are doing fantastic things,” Damasar said. “I am really proud to be a part of that ... I have three kids at Amador; schools are why we moved to Pleasanton, and I take a lot of pride in our whole school system.”
As winner of the Hospitality, Restaurant and Food category, Nick Valenziano of Porky’s Pizza Palace expressed his gratitude and commitment to continue to work with the district for the good of the students.
“Use us as a resource, so we can work together to support the kids,” he said. “Being a product of Pleasanton school district as well as a future parent, I want to thank all the parents on this call, because you’re showing up for your kids. The more parent support, the better the kids’ lives are, and it will pay dividends later on for your kids as well as our community.”
PPIE’s 2020 Pillars of Pleasanton Award winners are as follows:
Building and Construction: Richert Lumber
Education, Childcare: ShengMeng Learning Center
Financial and Professional: State Farm (agent Larry Damaser)
Hospitality, Restaurant & Food: Porky’s Pizza
Medical: Stanford Healthcare
Real Estate and Property Management: Bob & Deb Cilk, Remax Realtors
Retail: Towne Center Books
Software and Technology: Veeva Systems
Transportation & Energy: Chevron
PUSD serves nearly 15,000 students in 15 schools, including nine elementary schools, three middle schools, two comprehensive high schools and one continuation high school. Its mission is to raise students who will make a better world.
For more information or to view a recording of the State of the District, visit www.pleasantonusd.net or call 925-462-5500.