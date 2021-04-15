Pleasanton VFW Post 6298 will commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Bataan Death March on Saturday, April 17.
The VFW will lead a 26-mile hike through the Tri-Valley to honor the thousands of American and Filipino soldiers who suffered and died during the forced march in April 1942.
After surrendering to the Japanese after more than three months of fighting, an estimated 75,000 American and Filipino soldiers were forced to march more than 60 miles through the scorching jungle heat of the Philippines. Thousands died because of the brutality of their captors, who starved and beat them, and bayoneted those too weak to walk. Thousands more later died in Japanese prison camps.
The VFW-led march will leave from Veterans Memorial Hall, 301 Main St., in Pleasanton, at 6 a.m.
The route will take the marchers past the Livermore Flagpole on First Street, then northwest to the Main Gate at Camp Parks in Dublin. The final leg of the march will take the group back to Veterans Memorial Hall via the Pleasanton Veterans Memorial at Pioneer Cemetery.
The local commemoration is part of a series of events scheduled nationwide.
For more information, call Doug Miller at (925) 998-9905.