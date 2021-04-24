Roger Schmidt, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 6298 commander, approaches the first check-in station at the 5-mile mark for the 32nd annual Bataan Memorial Death March on Saturday morning, April 17. The walking route began at the Veterans Hall in Pleasanton and wound its way through the Tri-Valley for 26 miles. At 83, Schmidt is the oldest participant in the local event. Traditionally held at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico, participants trek through the high desert terrain on a grueling 26-mile course in honor of the 60 miles American and Filipino soldiers were forced to march in the Philippine Jungles during World War II. (Photo - Stephanie Mollenhauer)
Officials from the Dublin Unified School District celebrated the completion of Dublin High School’s engineering and science building with a ribbon cutting, Thursday, April 15. The new building adds approximately 47,000 square feet of engineer…
Latest News
