PLEASANTON – The city’s major biochemical company, 10x Genomics, is expanding its presence in Pleasanton by leasing a second building in the complex at its headquarters on Stoneridge Mall Road.
The company also plans to acquire the nearby old Pleasanton Plaza site on Springdale Avenue as a second campus for $24.9 million.
“I am extremely pleased that Pleasanton has become a key location for many leading-edge biotech companies, such as 10x Genomics,” Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown said. “I have had the opportunity to speak directly to 10x Genomics’ two founders, Ben Hindson and Serge Saxonov, on multiple occasions. The design, approval and construction of their new facility on Springdale Avenue will revitalize the area, while offering well-paying jobs, right here in Pleasanton.”
According to officials, the Springdale Avenue site will include three new buildings totaling 381,000 square feet, as well as a parking garage. The first building is slated to open in 2022. It will include office space and highly sanitized rooms for labs. During construction of the second campus, 10x will expand its current operations to another building at Pleasanton Corporate Commons, located at 6210 Stoneridge Mall Road. This facility will be enhanced to accommodate the company’s research and development needs. The buildout will take place in phases, with completion scheduled for 2023.
In recognition of the company’s expansion and continued investment in the city, the City of Pleasanton will also unveil a new street name. Fabian Court, which connects 10x Genomics’ buildings on Stoneridge Mall Road to the new campus on Springdale Avenue, will be renamed to ‘Genomics Place’ later this year.
“Pleasanton has been an incredible base for us since our start in a garage almost 10 years ago with its great talent, affordable cost of living and vibrant community,” said Saxonov, who is also the 10x CEO. “We look forward to extending our headquarters in this city, and staying here for years to come.”
10x Genomics, a life science technology company, builds products to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. Its products are used by scientists to make discoveries in areas ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company has grown to over 900 employees in offices across Singapore, China, Netherlands, Copenhagen and Sweden.
“10x Genomics’ investment in new facilities to expand its headquarters and research presence further demonstrates that Pleasanton is a flagship city for life sciences companies,” added Brown. “We look forward to our continued partnership in working with 10x Genomics on its expansion efforts.”
The rezoning and redevelopment portion of the project was initially reviewed by the planning commission in November. As a planned use development proposal, the city council will have final approval of the concept. A formal hearing is expected to take place in the spring.