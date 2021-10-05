The 2021 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie, will make at stop at the Stoneridge Shopping Center in Pleasanton, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 2.
Mattel Toy Co. launched the original Barbie doll in 1959. Twelve years later, it introduced Malibu Barbie, a blonde, suntanned, and makeup-free version of the doll that was marketed as the ultimate surfer girl. The company began sponsoring the Barbie truck tour in 2019.
The brightly colored van will be parked near the Cheesecake Factory at the mall and will be selling '70s-themed Malibu Barbie beach apparel and accessories.