PLEASANTON — The Alameda County Fair will return to Pleasanton Oct. 22 – 31 with all the traditional fair favorites, plus some new attractions.
This year’s theme, “Come Together,” celebrates the revival of the fair and the community reuniting after missing out on last year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening follows recent recognition within the Tri-Valley community for the Alameda County Fairgrounds’ role during the pandemic.
During a Sept. 15 Luncheon of Champions event, Visit Tri-Valley (VTV) honored the fair leadership with a “Spirit of Hospitality” award. Robin Fahr, VCV vice president of marketing, presented the award to recipients Alameda County Fairgrounds CEO Jerome Hoban and Angel Moore, Fairgrounds vice president of business and development. Fahr said the Fairgrounds team members showed courage and perseverance as they stopped over 300 events to become a COVID-19 testing site and later a command center for Cal Fire as the SCU Lightning Complex fires tore through Northern California.
“But that wasn’t all. They provided to families in need (with) a drive-thru food bank. They re-created family-safe events, while we were all stuck in various states of lockdowns … you even provided emergency shelter for displaced animals,” Fahr continued. “And last but not least, you advocated for all of us to the state with best practices and a blueprint for reopening venues and events, while taking cleanliness standards and touchless tickets to a new level. And when vaccines became available, you became our go-to vaccination spot for thousands, once again. You moved heaven and earth to reschedule the beloved Alameda County Fair and keep the Scottish Games in the Tri-Valley for years to come.”
Now, with the Fair set to reopen, Hoban said his team is excited to once again offer the community a safe, family experience.
“We invite everyone to come out, come together, and have fun,” he said.
The Imperial Knights Extreme Medieval Stunt Show will be presented for the first time this year, along with games on horseback, jousting, horseback sword fighting and hand-to-hand combat with a variety of medieval weapons. New fall-themed activities throughout the 10-day run of the fair will be offered, as well as Halloween activities on Oct. 31.
“Fairgoers can expect to find Fair food favorites, carnival, concerts and shopping,” said Tiffany Cadrette, fair spokesman. “KSFMX freestyle motocross team will be performing high energy, heart pounding, death defying tricks, like the ‘Kiss of Death’ and the ‘Cliffhanger,’ along with all kinds of backflip variations 35 feet in the air over a 75-foot gap.”
Though some Tri-Valley residents expressed reluctance to attend a large event considering the pandemic, many expressed their excitement on social media.
“Our family is going,” Alison Bassett commented on Facebook. “Funnel cakes and cover bands for the win. We have tickets to see Garth Brooks.”
Fair organizers are monitoring all state and county guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 health and safety measures. Following current regulations, staff require all guests to wear masks indoors; unvaccinated guests are asked to wear masks outdoors as well. These guidelines are subject to change.
The Alameda County Fair will run from Oct. 22 – 31. Hours are Monday through Friday, 3 to 10 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fair’s concert series will offer shows nightly at 8 p.m. Seats must be reserved online in advance. Parking is free Monday through Friday, and $15 on Saturday and Sunday.
Tickets will be sold by the day, and capacity will be limited to enhance safety and guest experience. Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and in advance for admission and concerts. For more information, ride costs, or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/3Cw932i.