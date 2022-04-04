The Amador Valley High School softball team defeated the Foothill Falcons by a score of 10-6 on March 30, with the Dons taking the first of the two game series and improving to 7-4 on the season.
The game was close throughout, but the Dons pulled away late. They scored 10 or more runs for the second time this season and held the Falcons towards the end of the game.
The Falcons, who came off of a nine inning win against Dublin High on March 29, scored the most runs this season in a loss. Their batting was consistent throughout the game, but their defense gave up runs in spots which was a big reason for the loss.
The Dons improve to 7-4 and get their second league win of the year. The Falcons drop their third game of their last four and fall to 8-3 on the year.
Up next for the Falcons will be the Livermore Stampede softball tournament starting on Apr. 7. The Dons will be on the road for their next game at San Ramon Valley High School on Apr. 12.