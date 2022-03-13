Pleasanton's Amador Valley baseball team defeated the Deer Valley Wolverines 11-2 on March 10. The Dons end their five game home stand on a positive note as they improve to 4-2 on the season.
The Dons started the game off strong. They started off the first inning scoring two runs thanks to an inside the park home run by senior shortstop Brian Walrath.
The 2nd inning was even better for the Dons. They were able to get batters on base and took advantage of their opportunities, scoring six runs total in the 2nd.
The Wolverines came back and scored two runs in the 3rd inning, but it was not enough. The Dons would not allow another run for the remainder of the game.
The Dons would score four more runs and close out the game on retiring three straight runners in the ninth.
Walrath went 1-2 with a home run and four RBI’s. Junior Tyler Kubo went 2-4 with three RBI’s. Pitchers Junior Lederer and Matthew Foley had three strikeouts each.
The Dons improve to 5-2 and will face San Ramon Valley on March 18.