The Amador Valley Dons girls’ volleyball team defeated the Dublin Gaels on Nov. 11 to advance to the North Coast Section championship. The Dons rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Gaels 3-2.
The first two sets were very close. The Gaels jumped out to a sizable lead in the first set and controlled Amador’s attack. They came away with a 25-21 win in the first set.
The second set was much closer as the Dons jumped out to an early lead. They led by as much as 6 points, but the Gaels stormed back to win 25-22 to take a 2-0 lead in the game.
The third and fourth set was all Dons. In both sets, the Dons held leads as big as 9 and were able to adjust in order to force a fifth set.
The fifth set was the most competitive of the game. The Dons held an early lead, but the Gaels came back to take a 13-12 lead, which forced Amador to take a timeout. The Dons regrouped and ended the set going on a 3-1 run to win the game.
Amador moves on to the NCS championship and will face Monte Vista High School for the NCS championship. Dublin’s run for NCS gold will end but will be poised to take a spot in the state playoffs.