The Amador Valley High football team defeated cross town rival Foothill High, 14-7 on Sept. 23. The Dons defeated the Falcons in overtime to take the victory.
It was a defensive slugfest through the first three quarters as both teams did a solid job of stopping each other’s offensive attack.
The Falcons had a chance to win the game late in the fourth quarter with a field goal, but Amador senior defensive end Brady Nassir blocked the kick which sent the game into overtime.
Dons junior running back Jake Goldsworthy scored the game winning touchdown in overtime to give Amador the win.
The Dons pick up their third straight win and improve to 3-1 on the season. The Falcons lose their third straight game and drop to 2-3.
The Dons will face the Menlo School on Oct. 1 at home. Up next for Foothill will be a matchup with San Ramon Valley on Sept. 30.