 Photos - Doug Jorgensen

The Amador Valley High football team defeated cross town rival Foothill High, 14-7 on Sept. 23. The Dons defeated the Falcons in overtime to take the victory.

It was a defensive slugfest through the first three quarters as both teams did a solid job of stopping each other’s offensive attack.