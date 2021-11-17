The Amador Valley girls’ volleyball team defeated the St. Francis Troubadours by a score of 3-2 on Nov. 9. The Dons advance to the second round of the CIF state playoffs with the win.
The Dons took the first two sets of the match. The first set was very close as St. Francis was able to push the Dons to extra points. The Dons won 27-25.
The second set was also highly competitive. There was a total of eight ties and six lead changes. The Dons were able to take control of the set and went on a 4-2 run to end the set.
St. Francis came back to take the next two sets. They won the third set 26-24 and were able to hold a lead of as much as 6 points. They went on to take the fourth easily, winning 25-19.
The fifth set was all Dons. They came out of the gate firing on all cylinders and forced the Troubadours to take a timeout at the 13-8 mark. They would eventually win the set 15-10.
Junior Madison May led the Dons in kills with 17 while senior Camille Earnst had 16. Junior Samantha Ritter had a game-high 55 assists.