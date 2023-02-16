LOGO - Amador Valley High School AVHS

The Amador Valley girls’ soccer team defeated rival Foothill High School 2-0 on Feb. 9. The Dons avenge their previous loss to Foothill earlier in the season and split the season series with the Falcons.

Both teams played tough defense in the first half. Amador and Foothill had a hard time getting good looks inside the box and neither team was able to put points up on the board.