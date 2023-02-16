The Amador Valley girls’ soccer team defeated rival Foothill High School 2-0 on Feb. 9. The Dons avenge their previous loss to Foothill earlier in the season and split the season series with the Falcons.
Both teams played tough defense in the first half. Amador and Foothill had a hard time getting good looks inside the box and neither team was able to put points up on the board.
At halftime, the score was tied 0-0.
Amador exploded in the second half, scoring two goals that put the game away. The Dons moved the ball well enough to create good looks around the net.
With the win, Amador finished 3rd in the East Bay Athletic League standings. They went 4-0-1 in their last five games and improved to 9-3-2 on the season with the win.
With the loss, Foothill finished 6th in league play and dropped to 6-6-3 overall.
Both teams were selected to compete in the North Coast Section Division I playoffs and will look to make a championship run in the coming weeks.