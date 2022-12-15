The Amador Valley girls’ basketball team was defeated by San Leandro High School 43-29 on Dec. 8. The Dons dropped their second game of the season with the loss.
The Pirates controlled the game for a majority of the matchup. San Leandro’s pressure and pace bothered the Dons on both ends of the floor.
The Dons made a push to get back into the game, but it was too late as the Pirates cruised to an easy victory.
Despite San Leandro shooting just 29% from the floor and 12% from behind the arc, San Leandro controlled the Dons defensively and stalled their offense.
The Pirates also outrebounded the Dons as they pulled down 36 total rebounds for the game.
Amador will head to American High School for their next matchup on