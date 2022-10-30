LOGO - Amador Valley High AVH

The Amador Valley girls volleyball team defeated the Foothill Falcons 3-2 on the road on Oct. 20. The Dons win their last game of the season and finish the regular season 22-5.

Foothill took the first set 25-21, getting off to a fast start to the game. The Dons stormed back, shutting down the Foothill attack and tying the series at one a piece with a 25-17 second set win. They continued their momentum, taking the third set 25-19.