The Amador Valley girls volleyball team defeated the Foothill Falcons 3-2 on the road on Oct. 20. The Dons win their last game of the season and finish the regular season 22-5.
Foothill took the first set 25-21, getting off to a fast start to the game. The Dons stormed back, shutting down the Foothill attack and tying the series at one a piece with a 25-17 second set win. They continued their momentum, taking the third set 25-19.
The Falcons dominated the Dons in the fourth set and tied the series at two with a 25-14 win. The Falcons made the proper adjustments defensively to force a decisive fifth set.
The fifth set was hard fought from both teams, but Amador squeaked out a 15-11 win to defeat the Falcons on the road.
Amador Valley sophomore Charlotte Kelly led the Dons with 15 kills on the night. Senior Sam Riter led the teams with 15 digs.
The Falcons end their regular season with a 25-8 record and the Dons finish with a 22-5 regular season record.
Both teams will compete in the North Coast Section playoffs.