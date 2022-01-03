The Amador Valley Dons’ girls basketball team was defeated by the Castro Valley Trojans by a score of 61-53 on Dec. 20. The loss puts the Dons at 8-3 on the season.
The Trojans took control of the game in the first half. Castro Valley point guard Lauren Green started off the first quarter hitting her first three 3-pointers. The Trojans’ full court pressure bothered the Dons, who struggled to get it going offensively throughout the first half.
The Trojans sat Green at the end of the first half for rest, and the Dons were able to make a run to close the gap at the halftime break.
The Trojans widened the gap in the third quarter. Green assumed ball handling duties and got to the basket at will. The Dons had no answer for her hot shooting.
The Dons made adjustments and started to double team Green to get the ball out of her hands in the fourth quarter. The double teams were able to stop Green for a bit, and the Dons took advantage as they cut the lead to single digits in the fourth quarter.
The Dons were able to hit shots on the offensive end in the fourth quarter. Senior point guard Riann Sarno had 11 points in the fourth quarter alone, but it was not enough as the Trojans were able to seal the game with free throws.
Junior Gianna Ghio led the Dons with 14 points. Sarno had 13, and senior Aulani Leomiti had 12 points.
The Dons drop to 8-3 on the season. They will prepare for their first league game against Dublin High on Jan. 5.