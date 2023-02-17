The Amador Valley High School girls soccer team controlled play for much of the first half in its North Coast Section Division I playoff opener on Feb. 15.
But visiting Heritage High School turned the tables for a three-minute stretch in the second half to take the lead, then held off a strong Dons offensive challenge to win 2-1.
“We weren’t technical enough in the final third to finish, but I think from the point of the girls’ entire season, we’ve played excellent throughout the whole year,” said Amador Valley coach Grant Matsumoto, whose team is the No. 3 seed. “Give Heritage credit. They wanted it today … Sometimes the ball bounces your way; it’s the same thing in life.
“Extremely proud of them,” Matsumoto continued. “Hopefully we come back next year stronger.”
It appeared that the Dons (9-4-2) tied the score at two when Emma Fuller netted a shot on a breakaway at the 71 minute, 20 second mark of the 80-minute game. But after approximately three minutes of conferring, the referees called Fuller offside, and the goal was taken off the scoreboard in a controversial decision.
“We thought that she came from an onside position on her own half,” said Matsumoto. “Again, it’s unfortunate that’s the way that that happens, but I’m proud of the way that the girls continued to fight through it.”
Heritage (8-5-3), the No. 14 seed, had the game’s first two shots on goal and were on the offensive for the first 12 minutes of the game. But Amador Valley scored at the 13-minute mark and dominated play the rest of the first half. The Dons’ Angelema Akanyirige had a great run down the right side of the field before crossing the ball into the box. Alden Hofstede deposited the ball into the net for a 1-0 Amador Valley advantage.
The Dons had the first four shots on goal in the second half, but after Heritage’s Macie Jarquin scored at the 4009:15 mark to tie the score, her team renewed its energy. Leah Guerrero produced the winning goal at 52:39. Still, Amador Valley outshot Heritage 25-8 in the game and 14-4 in the second half.
Two other local girls soccer teams competed in the first round of the NCS tournament.
Foothill, the No. 9 seed in Division I, fell in overtime to No. 8 Freedom 2-1. The score was tied 1-1 at halftime at Freedom.
Livermore, the No. 11 seed in Division II, took its first-round game at No. 6 Montgomery all the way to a shootout. The game was tied at zero throughout regulation and overtime, but the Vikings edged Livermore 4-3 in the shootout for the victory.
Three local boys soccer teams played in the first round of the NCS tournament.
Foothill, the No. 14 seed in Division I, fell 4-0 to No. 3 seed Monte Vista. Granada, the No. 15 seed in Division I, lost 5-0 to No. 2 Dougherty Valley. Livermore, the No. 12 seed in Division II, fell 4-0 at No. 5 Bishop O’Dowd.