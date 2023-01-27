LOGO - Amador Valley High School AVHS

The Amador Valley girls’ soccer team defeated San Ramon Valley High School 3-1 on Jan. 19 at home. The Dons moved to 3-2-1 with the win.

The Dons started the scoring with a goal in the 1st half of play. Their defense held San Ramon without a goal in the first half and went into halftime with a lead.