The Amador Valley girls’ soccer team defeated San Ramon Valley High School 3-1 on Jan. 19 at home. The Dons moved to 3-2-1 with the win.
The Dons started the scoring with a goal in the 1st half of play. Their defense held San Ramon without a goal in the first half and went into halftime with a lead.
The Wolves started to make a run in the second half as they scored one goal to make the game competitive. The Dons would answer with two of their own and held onto their lead.
The Dons were able to find open spaces in the box to get clean looks and finish the game on a high note. Their defense propelled them to a big victory at home.
Amador gets their second league victory with the win. They will face Dougherty Valley High School on the road on Jan. 26.