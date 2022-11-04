The Amador Valley girls volleyball team swept the Dublin Gaels 3-0 in the North Coast Section Division I quarterfinals on Oct. 29.
The Dons won the first set 25-16, beating the Gaels early with their above the net attack. They did more of the same in the second set, defeating the Gaels 25-13.
The Gaels put up a better effort in the third set, but eventually fell 25-19.
Senior Madison May led the Dons with 21 kills on the night and added two aces. Junior Katie O’Sullivan led the Dons 12 digs.
Dublin ends their season with a 14-7 record with notable wins over Carondelet and Palo Alto. Amador will continue their postseason run through the NCS playoffs.