The Amador Valley boys’ lacrosse team defeated the Dublin Gaels by a score of 17-1 on April 22. The Dons win their fourth league game of the year and improve to 7-6.
The Dons got up on the Gaels early and didn’t look back. The Gaels had a hard time getting the ball past the midfield line and the Dons took advantage.
The Dons were able to get clean looks at the goal and moved the ball well to set up easy opportunities.
Dons’ senior Mateo Castillo led the way with six goals and one assist. Senior Colin Wallace led the way for the Dons with assists and nine total points.
On the defensive end, Senior Johnny Wessel allowed only one goal in 48 minutes of play which included seven saves.
The Gaels extend their losing streak to five and drop to 5-9 on the season. They will face Dougherty Valley on the road on April 29 in their final regular season game.
The Dons will face De La Salle High School on April 28 on the road.