The Amador Valley High School boys soccer team defeated Liberty High School 4-0 on Dec. 1. The Dons improved to 1-1 on the season with the win.
Amador Valley went up early and didn’t look back. The Dons moved the ball up quickly around the pitch and stifled the Liberty offense.
Liberty did not get many shots at the goal, but when they did, Amador was there to defend the box well.
After going scoreless against Berkeley High School in the previous game, the Dons bounce back in a big way offensively.
The Dons got their first win of the season and record their first shutout. They will face Freedom High School on Dec. 10 for their next match.