PLEASANTON — After months of hard work, students from Amador Valley High School are celebrating their national civics competition title.
The class of 22 students swept the district, state and national levels of the 35th We The People Civics Competition this spring, and topped off the experience with a trip to Washington, D.C.
“They were amazing,” said civics teacher Stacey Sklar. “I’ve never had a class that swept all three competitions, and it’s the first time Amador has won nationals since 1995.”
The competition is run through the Center for Civic Education, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing civic knowledge. At the national level, 47 schools competed virtually, with Amador’s team coming out on top. The students on Amador’s team were divided into groups of three and four, with each group focused on one of six units in the curriculum. The groups prepared presentations and answered questions to show mastery of their units.
“I see the learning curve from the time the kids start the class to the time they finish the program, and the depth of knowledge is immense,” Sklar said. “These kids are as good as first year law students by the time they finish the program. They have a good understanding of the law, civics and history, and they become educated participants in democracy.”
Sklar noted students spend up to 40 hours each week on classwork, preparing for the competition. Honoré Alexander, a senior in the class, said his group met whenever they could find the time.
“This class is so demanding, it takes hours every day,” said Honoré, 17. “I had meetings with my unit where we met at 5 a.m. and studied before school and before competitions. The time commitment is huge, but if you are passionate about it and work hard enough, it’s something you can achieve.”
Honoré applied for the class because of his interest in foreign policy.
“It felt great to win all three levels, like all the preparation from the past weeks and months had paid off,” he said. “I think my biggest takeaway is if you want to be successful, you have to put your full effort into it; you have to push through and remember you joined for a reason and are here for a reason, and if you work hard enough, nothing can stop you.”
His classmate, Soraia Bohner, agreed, adding she enjoyed the experience immensely.
“I really loved it. It's probably the best class I’ve taken in my whole life,” said Soraia, 17. “Not only did I get to expand my public speaking skills, I confirmed this is a career I want to have and learned things I never knew and how to work with people whose opinions are different from mine. Civic education is so important.”