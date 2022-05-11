The Amador Valley girls’ lacrosse team was defeated by the Davis High Blue Devils 15-14 on May 5 in the second round of the North Coast Section playoffs. Amador defeated Davis High in an earlier matchup this year, but the Blue Devils avenge the earlier loss. The Dons’ NCS run ends in the second round with a loss at home.
The game started off competitive for both teams as they went back and forth throughout the game. Each team traded goals and played competitively throughout.
The Blue Devils would get ahead late in the game and would close out the Dons.
The Dons playoff run ended in the second round and finished the NCS playoffs with a 12-6 record overall and an 8-1 record in league play. They notched notable wins over Las Lomas High School and Carondelet High School.