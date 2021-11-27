The Amador Valley girls’ water polo team was defeated in the second round of California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) playoffs by Acalanes High School on Nov. 18 by a score of 11-4. The Dons’ season ends as they finish with a 23-5 record.
The Dons had trouble scoring in the first half. Acalanes was able to force the Dons into taking shots toward the end of the shot clock from farther away than the Dons hoped. The Dons also had trouble getting into their early offense as Acalanes was able to drop back into coverage very quickly.
Acalanes was also able to get into a rhythm early in the game as they scored 6 points in the first half. The Dons made a little run at the end of the second quarter and cut the lead to just 4 at halftime.
The Dons failed to gain momentum in the second half. They were shut out in the third quarter, failing to get a score. Meanwhile, Acalanes extended its lead by scoring three straight goals in the third quarter. Acalanes finished out the game strong and won 11-4.
The Dons’ season ends, and they will finish with a 23-5 record while winning the East Bay Athletic League championship. They remained undefeated in league play and did not lose back-to-back games the entire season.
The Dons will only be graduating four players, meaning they will retain their core from this year. They will look to bounce back next year with a return to state playoffs in sight.