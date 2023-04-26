LOGO - Amador Valley High School AVHS

The Amador Valley High School baseball team defeated Livermore High School 14-1 on April 21. The Dons bounced back after losing to the Cowboys just two days earlier.

Amador junior Riley Borges batted 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two doubles. Senior Tyler Kubo batted 5 for 6 with three RBIs.