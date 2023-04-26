The Amador Valley High School baseball team defeated Livermore High School 14-1 on April 21. The Dons bounced back after losing to the Cowboys just two days earlier.
Amador junior Riley Borges batted 4 for 6 with four RBIs and two doubles. Senior Tyler Kubo batted 5 for 6 with three RBIs.
Dons’ pitcher Matthew Foley pitched six innings and struck out four batters while allowing just one earned run and two hits.
Amador took control of the game early as they scored five runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, they tacked on two more to extend its lead to seven. The Cowboys scored a run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but did not score another run after.
In the next three innings, the Dons scored seven more runs to finish out the Cowboys on the road.
With the loss to the Dons, the Cowboys suffered their worst loss of the season, losing by a season-high 13 runs, This game was also the sixth time the Cowboys were held to one run or less this season.
The Cowboys will face Dublin High School next on April 28 at home.
The Dons picked up their eighth win on the road with the victory and improved to 14-4 on the season.
Amador Valley will play its next game on the road as they take on Granada High School on April 28.