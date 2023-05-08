SPORTS-AHS V FHS BASEBALL.jpg

Foothill’s Brenden Comerford dives over Amador catcher Evan Berry in an unsuccessful attempt to score a run during the varsity baseball game on Friday, May 5. Amador won 6-5. 

(Photo – Doug Jorgensen)  

 

The Amador Valley High School baseball team found itself in a precarious situation entering the fifth inning Friday at Foothill—the Dons were trailing 3-0 and didn’t have a hit.

But Amador Valley was able to chip away at the lead, tying the score in the top of the sixth, then taking a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Foothill countered by tying the score in the bottom of the frame, but Amador Valley scored the eventual winning run in the top of the eighth to win 6-5.