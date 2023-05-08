The Amador Valley High School baseball team found itself in a precarious situation entering the fifth inning Friday at Foothill—the Dons were trailing 3-0 and didn’t have a hit.
But Amador Valley was able to chip away at the lead, tying the score in the top of the sixth, then taking a 5-4 lead in the seventh. Foothill countered by tying the score in the bottom of the frame, but Amador Valley scored the eventual winning run in the top of the eighth to win 6-5.
“We’re all exhausted,” said a weary but happy Amador Valley coach Lou Cesario. “I told the team what we just did the last two weeks, to go through Granada and Foothill (undefeated), pretty tough for anybody to do. … This was a team effort.”
Amador Valley swept the series against both Granada and Foothill in the final four games of the regular season to improve to 18-4 overall and finish the East Bay Athletic League regular season with a 9-4 record. Granada also has the same final regular-season league record, but Amador Valley has the No. 1 seed in the EBAL Valley Division for the EBAL playoffs due to its sweep of Granada. The Dons have a bye in the first round and will host a semifinal game. De La Salle is the top seed in the Mountain Division and also has a first-round bye.
Foothill ended the regular season with a 15-8 overall record and a 7-6 mark in the EBAL. The Falcons will travel to face San Ramon Valley in a first-round game on Tuesday.
On Friday, the matchup included a pair of top-notch starting pitchers in Foothill’s Jackson Flora and Amador Valley’s Oliver de la Torre. The first three-and-a-half innings showed that, as the score was 0-0. In that stretch, Flora had six strikeouts and retired 11 straight batters since the second batter of the game.
Foothill ended the scoreless streak with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Landon Comerford drove in the first run with a single to the left-center field gap. Two batters later, Brendan Comerford drove a sharp single to center for a 2-0 Foothill advantage. Trevor Harmon walked with the bases loaded for a third Falcons run that inning.
But Amador Valley answered with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Ross Kobayashi and a run-scoring single up the middle by Tyler Kubo. The Dons tied the score at 3-3 one inning later on an RBI double into the left-center field gap by Mitchell Kreider.
With de la Torre no longer on the mound, Foothill took the lead again on an RBI single by Charlie Stearns in the bottom of the sixth. But Amador Valley countered with two runs the next half-inning on a run-scoring single to left by pinch hitter Jason Alonso and a bases-loaded walk to Gage Talbot. However, Foothill forced extra innings with a long sacrifice fly to center field by Nate Novitske.
In the top of the eighth, Amador’s Matthew Foley reached on an error, Kobayashi walked and Evan Berry hit a sinking liner for a single to drive in the eventual winning run. Amador Valley sophomore relief pitcher Brendan Baptist got out of a two-on, one-out situation in the bottom of the eighth with two straight outs to get the save for Kubo, who pitched two innings of relief for the win.
“One thing we always talked about was being relentless and being able to come back from being down,” Kubo said. “This team’s a great team, this Foothill team. We knew going into it, it was going to be rough, and if we were able to kind of ride out the storm and get through, we would get a chance.”
Foothill’s Brendan Comerford was 3 for 4 with an RBI and a triple. Stearns was also 3 for 4 with an RBI. Flora allowed only four hits in his six innings of work and had seven strikeouts.