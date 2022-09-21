The Amador Valley High School football team defeated the Granada Matadors at home 38-10 on Sept. 16. The Amador Dons improve to 2-1 on the season while the Matadors drop to 1-3.
The Dons pitched a defensive shutout through the first three quarters. Granada was not able to move the ball effectively and Amador took advantage.
On the offensive end, the Dons were able to move the ball down the field effectively. Their mix of running the football as well as their attack through the air made Amador’s offense successful.
The Matadors got on the board late in the fourth quarter, but it was too late. The Dons cruised to their second win of the year.
After winning their first game of the season last week, the Matadors dropped their third game in four weeks with the loss to Amador.
They will be at home for their next game in a matchup against San Leandro High on Sept. 23.
The Dons win their second straight game and will face rival Foothill High School on Sept. 23 on the road.