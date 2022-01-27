The Amador Valley girls’ basketball team defeated the Foothill Falcons 39-31 on Jan 19. The Dons pick up their 12th win of the season in a key rivalry game.
The Falcons started off the game taking the lead on the Dons. They ended the first quarter taking a four point lead.
The Dons made adjustments however, and went on a 12-6 run at the end of the second quarter. They went into the halftime break with a 17-15 lead.
The second half was a nail bitter the entire way. Both teams traded baskets in the third quarter with the Dons taking a narrow one point lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Dons’ defense tightened up in the fourth quarter as they allowed seven total points in the quarter. They were able to make some key baskets at the end of the game to seal the win.
The Dons improve to 12-4 on the season and 2-1 in league play. The Falcons drop to 4-11 and 1-3 in league play.
A matchup with Granada High on the road is next for the Dons on Jan.27. The Falcons will face California High School at home on Jan. 27.