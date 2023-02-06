PLEASANTON – The Amador Valley High School boys’ basketball team revved up its comeback with a basket from about 63 feet out and ended the game with perhaps the sweetest shot of the night in a 61-50 victory over visiting Foothill High School, Friday, Feb. 3.
Amador Valley’s Mateo Jackson buried the approximately 63-foot shot before the halftime buzzer sounded to cut Foothill’s lead to 29-23. The Dons then went on a 15-8 run in the third quarter to take the lead, and behind 15 second-half points by Colton Cash, held a 59-50 lead with 6.5 seconds left.