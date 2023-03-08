The Amador Valley baseball team defeated Miramonte High School 4-0 at home on March 4.
Junior Jonathan Sheppard led the Dons, hitting 1 for 3 with two RBIs. Senior pitcher Oliver de la Torre struck out 11 batters and allowed just two hits through four innings on the day.
The Dons offense got off to a slow start as they were held scoreless through three innings. In the fourth inning, Amador got going.
Sheppard along with senior Ross Kobayashi and Kyle Barbera combined to bring in all of the Dons’ runs in the fourth inning.
The Dons offense did not score from that point, but it didn’t matter. Strong pitching from de la Torre and senior pitcher Tyler Kubo made sure the Matadors’ offense did not score a run.
Amador remains undefeated with the win and improved to 2-0. The Dons will face Castro Valley High School at home on March 10.