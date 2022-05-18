The Amador Valley High School boys’ volleyball team took second place in the North Coast Section (NCS) playoffs on May 12, losing in the championship final against the College Park High School Falcons.
The Dons started their playoff run with wins over Deer Valley High School and Heritage High School. In the semi-final, they swept Tri-Valley rival Granada High School at home 3-0.
The Dons moved on to the championship game facing College Park High School, the 2nd ranked North Coast Section team.
The first set was very close with the Dons pushing the Falcons to extra points. The Falcons would go on a 2-0 run at the end of the set to take the first set 28-26.
The second set was close to start, but the Falcons would capitalize off of solid serves and solid defensive play, taking the second set 25-20.
Amador would fight back in the third set as they were able to turn the tables on College Park. They squeaked out a tightly contested 25-21 set win to bring them to a fourth set.
The fourth set was also a close contest with both teams going back and forth. However, the Falcons were able to go on a run late in the set and closed out the Dons to win the NCS Championship.
The Dons playoff run ends with three wins and one loss. Their season is not over just yet as they will compete in the CIF State championship playoffs at the Division II level.