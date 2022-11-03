SPORTS-FHS V AHS WATERPOLO.JPG

Amador’s Kate Hams helps out Goalie Erin Brown as she tips the ball away from the net during a match on Thursday, Oct. 27 against Foothill High School. Amador girls won 13-11. Foothill girls will next host James Logan on Nov. 3 at the Amador High pool. The Foothill boys will take on Freedom High School on Nov. 3 at Amador in the first round of the 2022 NCS Boys Division 1 Water Polo Championships.

 Photos - Doug Jorgensen

The Amador Valley girls water polo team defeated cross-town rival Foothill High School 13-4 on Oct. 27, finishing the season with an overall 13-11.

The Dons finished the first half with a dominant scoring performance. They were able to get out and score in bunches and lead at the halftime break.