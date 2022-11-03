The Amador Valley girls water polo team defeated cross-town rival Foothill High School 13-4 on Oct. 27, finishing the season with an overall 13-11.
The Dons finished the first half with a dominant scoring performance. They were able to get out and score in bunches and lead at the halftime break.
Amador’s dominant performance continued in the second half as they held the Falcon offense to just four points.
The Falcons finished the regular season 16-7 and won notable games against Whitney, Inderkum and Clayton Valley Charter High School.
The Dons finished the regular season 13-11 with notable wins over Rio Americano and San Ramon Valley High School.
Both teams will be bidding for a spot in the North Coast Section playoffs.