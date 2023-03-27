Amador Valley High School baseball coach Lou Cesario is hoping the Dons will return to their winning ways after a disastrous 2022 season.
So far, so good.
The Dons received six no-hit innings from Oliver de la Torre and a two-run home run from Mitchell Kreider in a 7-0 victory over visiting Monte Vista on Friday, March 24. The next day, the Dons edged out host Dougherty Valley 3-2 with a sixth inning run. Amador Valley entered this week with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 East Bay Athletic League mark.
In the Monte Vista game, de la Torre was taken out after the sixth inning due to his pitch count, Cesario said. De la Torre racked up 90 pitches through six innings.
“I think it is the right decision because of the arm,” said Cesario about de la Torre, a Cal-bound righthander who had internal brace repair surgery on a ligament and missed the entire season last year. Cesario said that de la Torre had not pitched extensively this season since March 3, when the senior threw four innings in a 4-0 nonleague victory over Miramonte. “We need him in May … We’re trying to be super careful.”
Against Monte Vista, the 6-foot-4 de la Torre had eight strikeouts (at least one in every inning he threw), and three walks in his six innings on the mound.
“I felt really good,” de la Torre said. “Just coming back, that was my second start… It started off pretty good, fastball was really riding. But then towards the end I was getting a little fatigued and I had to kind of battle it out a little bit.”
“I thought Oliver pitched great … That was his first start in a couple weeks because of the rain,” said Cesario. “Good fastball, good command, he’svery competitive … He’s our leader.
“Our defense was awesome today and we had some timely hitting … I told the guys we played a complete game today.”
The Dons scored all the runs they would need in the first inning. With one out, Riley Borges walked and two batters later, Kreider powered a 1-2 pitch over the left field fence.
Amador Valley produced another run in the third inning. Tyler Kubo slammed a 3-1 pitch into the center-right field gap for a long double, moved to third on a groundout by Borges, and later scored on a wild pitch.
The Dons scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
In the fifth, pinch hitter Jonathan Sheppard was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Evan Berry singled to the left-center field gap, and Kubo beat out a bunt to load the bases. Sheppard scored on a fielder’s choice attempt (which was unsuccessful) and a sacrifice fly to center field by Kreider gave the Dons a 5-0 lead.
The next inning, Amador Valley’s Matthew Foley reached base on an error, Kyle Barbera singled to right, and Ross Kobayashi walked to load the bases. Foley scored on an error, and Kubo drove in the game’s final run with a sacrifice fly to right-center field. Kubo, a senior, finished 2 for 4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Kreider added three RBI in the victory.
Monte Vista’s Brad Ballard produced his team’s only hit with a leadoff single in the seventh inning. But that was the only baserunner that Amador Valley relief pitcher Kubo would allow.
Last season, Amador Valley had a 6-18 overall record and 1-12 EBAL mark.
“We had multiple injuries… We tried to patch it together last year; it didn’t work,” Cesario said. “We’re healthy (this season), we’ve worked hard on the team chemistry.”
The Dons started 3-0 this season before a 3-2 walk-off loss to San Ramon Valley on March 17.