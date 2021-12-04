The Amador Valley Dons boys’ basketball team defeated the Woodside Wildcats by a score of 71-43 on Nov. 27. The Dons win their first game at home and start the season 1-0.
The Dons were able to take the lead early. They used a man-to-man full court press, which sped up the Wildcats and forced them into easy turnovers. The Wildcats, however, were able to shoot the ball well on open looks, which kept them in the game.
The Dons were also aggressive on the defensive side of the ball. They took three charges in the second quarter alone and were able to get their hand in the passing lanes, which led to steals. At the end of the second half, the Dons led the Wildcats 36-21.
The Wildcats started the second half looking to regain momentum. Wildcats’ point guard Luke Buddy scored 9 straight points to start the second half and the wildcats forced the Dons to take a timeout with 5:39 left in the third. The Dons, however, were able to score three 3-pointers in a row, which turned the momentum of the game to the Dons.
The Dons closed out the fourth quarter and won the game 71-43. They allowed just 9 points in the fourth quarter.
The Dons were able to get contributions from almost every player that stepped on the floor. Junior guard Tyler Cheng scored 12 points all coming from beyond the arc. Junior Colton Cash also ended the game with 12 points and senior Bryce Osaki had ten.
The Dons improve to 1-0 and will face Washington High School on Dec.8.